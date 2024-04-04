'Crew' Box Office Day 6: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti's Film Crosses Rs 80 Cr Worldwide

In continuation of the report, Crew is expected to reach Rs 60 crore in its second weekend in India. The film has already surpassed the Rs 80 crore mark globally. The film is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide over the weekend.

Crew will have a free run of seven days before two big Eid releases, Ajay Devgn's Maidaan and Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

In addition to the lead actors, the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in key roles. Crew is jointly produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network and written by Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri.