'Crew' Box Office Day 6: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti's Film Crosses Rs 80 Cr Worldwide

A still from Crew.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@kritisanon)
Rajesh A Krishnan's comedy heist drama Crew starring Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu is gradually marching towards the Rs 50 crore mark at the domestic box office. The film, which hit the big screens on 29 March, collected Rs 3.25 crore on 3 April (Wednesday).
According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the comedy heist drama's total box office collection now stands at Rs 44 crore and is likely to close its opening weekend near Rs 47 crore at the domestic box office.
In continuation of the report, Crew is expected to reach Rs 60 crore in its second weekend in India. The film has already surpassed the Rs 80 crore mark globally. The film is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide over the weekend.
Crew will have a free run of seven days before two big Eid releases, Ajay Devgn's Maidaan and Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
In addition to the lead actors, the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in key roles. Crew is jointly produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network and written by Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri.
