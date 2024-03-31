Crew Box Office Day 2: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's Film Mints ₹10 crore

The film minted ₹9.25 crore on day one, as per the same report. On day 2, it earned ₹9.6 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far, the film earned ₹18.85 crore in India.

Pratikshya Mishra from The Quint reviewed the film, stating, "Crew is fun. And I’d missed fun. It feels like our movies have been oversaturated with the same kind of movies, some boring, some harmful. So, in that crowd, a film like Crew feels like a breath of fresh air."

In addition to the lead actors, Crew also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in cameo appearances. The film is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor and released on 29 March.