COVID: Sonu, Team Provide Oxygen to Bengaluru Hospital, Save Lives

Sonu Sood and his team worked the entire night on Monday to provide oxygen to ARAK Hospital in Bengaluru, from where they had received an SOS call, as per a report by ANI.
At least 20 lives were at risk as the hospital had allegedly run out of oxygen. A team member of Sonu Sood Charity foundation got a call from MR Satyanarayan, the inspector of Yelahanka Old Town about a situation at ARAK Hospital, which had reportedly lost two patients due to oxygen shortage.
At around midnight, the actor and his team arranged for a cylinder. Within a few hours, 15 more cylinders were arranged.
Speaking to ANI Sonu Sood said, "We could make this happen due to sheer teamwork. As soon as we got the call from Inspector Satyanarayan, we verified it and got to action within minutes. The team spent the entire night helping the hospital get oxygen cylinders. Had there been any delay, many families would have lost their close ones", the actor said.
"I want to thank everyone who helped in saving so many lives last night. It's such actions by my team members that make me want to keep going on and on and trying to make a difference in the lives of people", he added.
Sonu also took to Twitter to thank everyone for coming forward.
From Sonu Sood to Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu, celebrities have been reaching out to people affected by the second wave of coronavirus. India has been worst hit by the second wave, with hospitals facing an acute shortage of medical oxygen, beds and medicines.
