Watch: Sonu Gets Emotional After Woman's Family Calls Him 'Angel'

Sonu Sood has been on the forefront of India's relief efforts against the second COVID wave. He has been constantly involved trying to make healthcare and resources available to people, especially at a time when India is struggling because of a shortage of medical supplies. In a promo shared online, Sonu Sood was moved to tears during his episode on Dance Deewane, after he was shown a video wherein the family of a woman he helped thanked him.

The woman, Bharti, was critically ill, and was airlifted from Nagpur to Hyderabad for treatment, with Sonu's assistance. Following a montage of the airlift, Bharti's mother held back tears as she expressed her gratitude. Another family member in the video said, "Sir humaare liye farishtey hai."(He is an angel)