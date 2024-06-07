HC Withholds Release of Annu Kapoor's 'Hamare Baarah'

Annu Kapoor film 'Hamare Baarah' received a stay order.
Annu Kapoor's film Hamare Baarah has hit a major setback as the Bombay High Court has halted the release of the film two days before its scheduled premiere on 7 June. The release is now postponed until 14 June.
As per a report by The Hindu, the Government Order came after several Muslim organisations had raised concerns over the “provocative” and “insulting” portrayal of the community in the film.
In continuation of the report, the Government has stalled the screening of the controversial Hindi film Hamare Baarah or its tailer on any platform for two weeks or until further orders, citing law and order concerns.
The producers, Birender Bhagat and Ravi S Gupta in a report by NDTV spoke about the imposition of the stay order despite the film having received a censor certificate.
Bhagat said, "Our film has received a certificate from the censor board. It is set to release on this Friday. We have invested crores of our hard-earned money in making the film, risked our entire life's savings, and made this film with great difficulty. We are shocked and disappointed since a stay has been imposed on our film without even watching it."
