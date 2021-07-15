HC Asks Sushant Singh's Father, Nyay: The Justice Makers to Try & Settle Dispute

Justice Talwant Singh heard Kishore Singh's appeal against the single-judge order refusing to stay Nyay: The Justice's release. He said, "Talk to each other and see if it can be worked out."

However, Justice Rajiv Shakdher, who was heading the bench, said that the case doesn't seem like one that can be settled.

Senior advocate Jayant Mehta representing Kishore Singh said that they will try to resolve the issue 'independent of the proceedings'. Senior advocate Chander Lall, appearing for the film's director, agreed and said that they had 'no intention to take advantage'.

The Court also gave the filmmakers one week to respond to Kishore Singh's application seeking a stay on further publication and circulation of the film. The Court also noted that the relief should also be filed before the single-judge since the application had documents which were absent in the earlier appeal.