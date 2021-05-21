Couldn't Step Out For Days: Radhika Apte On Nude Video Leak

Actor Radhika Apte has said that Leena Yadav's Parched came to her at a time when she was in desperate need of it. Speaking to Grazia magazine, Radhika also spoke about a nude video clip that was leaked, with reports claiming it was her in it. The clip was from Radhika's film Clean Shaven and she has said that she wasn't the one in it.

Radhika played the role of a sex worker in Parched. Speaking about the role the actor said,