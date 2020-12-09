Radhika Apte On Playing Agent Noor Inayat Khan in ‘A Call to Spy’

Actor Radhika Apte made her international debut with the film A Call To Spy, which opened to rave reviews, accolades and awards last year. The film, directed by Lydia Dean Pilcher, revolves around three women who are recruited to spy against the Nazi regime at the dawn of World War II, by Winston Churchill, who orders his new spy agency to train women for covert operations. Together, these female agents help undermine the Nazi regime in France, leaving an unmistakable legacy in their wake.

While Radhika Apte plays undercover agent Noor Inayat Khan in the film, Sarah Megan Thomas (who is producer and screenplay writer on the film) plays Virginia Hall. Here’s a video chat with Radhika and Sarah about A Call to Spy, which releases on Amazon Prime Video on 11 December.