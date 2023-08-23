Complaints Filed Against Prakash Raj For 'Chandrayaan-3' Tweet; Actor Clarifies

Complaints were filed against Prakash Raj over his Chandrayaan-3 tweet.
Two complaints, including one to the governor, have been filed in Karnataka against veteran actor Prakash Raj over his Chandrayaan-3 tweet, as per reports.
While one S.B. Gayakwad lodged a police complaint in Banahatti in Bagalkot district, Pramod N from Shimoga sent an email complaint to the governor seeking action against the actor.
On Sunday, Prakash Raj had taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share an image of a tea-seller with a caption “Breaking News: The image just received from Chandraan.” The post was was based on an old joke that when Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon he was greeted by a Malayali tea seller who offered him a cup of his brew. The joke was, in fact, to credit the nature of Malayalis, who are found everywhere in the world.
The tweet led to a lot of outrage online, with many accusing him of berating ISRO and its scientists and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Later Raj clarified that the post was indeed based on the Armstrong joke.
India made history after the Chandrayaan-3 landing module called 'Vikram' touched down on the Moon's South Pole on Wednesday evening, 23 August.
