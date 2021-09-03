'Comedy Circus' Fame Sidharth Sagar Found in 'Bad State' by Cops, Sent to Rehab

Sidharth's mother Alka Sagar told The Times of India, "I got a call from the police station that Sidharth was in a bad state and he only remembered my name and number. They asked me to take him from there. Sadly, whenever Sidharth has got into such a situation, none of his friends and well-wishers have come forward to help him. It has only been his parents, but he never understood the value of family. I never leave him alone, but I had to travel to Delhi because my pet was unwell, and later passed away. I am yet to figure out what went wrong".

She added that Sidharth was taking medication for his bipolar disorder. "We had started his medication for bipolar disorder, but he abruptly quit in between. He was doing so well in his career. The last time people duped him, they did not even leave his clothes. He needs to be cured at this moment."

A few years back, Sidharth had accused his mother of forcefully keeping him in an asylum and withdrawing money from his bank accounts. However, last year Sidharth said in an interview to Bombay Times that his mother has been supportive throughout. He had even claimed he was clean and out of drugs and had mended relationship with his parents.