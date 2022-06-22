Comedian Bill Cosby Found Guilty of Assaulting Teen at Playboy Mansion

(Photo:Twitter)
(Trigger warning: The article contains details of sexual assault)
Bill Cosby sexually assaulted a teenager at the Playboy Mansion, almost five decades ago, a jury in California found on Tuesday, reported NDTV.
According to the same report that the jury in California ruled that Cosby must pay, Judy Huth, who is now 64, $500,000 in damages after the jury determined she was molested in 1975 when she was only 16 years old.
Over 50 women have come forward with abuse allegations against Cosby, charges he continues to deny, reported BBC.
Huth’s suit had alleged that he brought her and her underage friend to the mansion, and forced himself on her.
Cosby denied the charges against him and his lawyers have brought to fore apparent loopholes in Hutch's story, reported NDTV. For instance, they noted that she initially said she was 15 at the time of the incident, but changed that detail later.
He was convicted in 2018 for a separate criminal case and sentenced to three to 10 years in prison. However, the conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court last year and he was released from prison after serving nearly three years.
