Drugs Case: Arjun Rampal Arrives at NCB Office

Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella has been questioned for two days.

Arjun Rampal has arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau to record his statement. The actor was clicked as he made his way to the NCB office in Mumbai.

Arjun's partner Gabriella Demetriades was questioned by the probe agency on Wednesday and Thursday. The NCB is investigating alleged use of drugs in Bollywood following actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Sources had told The Quint that electronic gadgets had been seized from Arjun Rampal's Mumbai residence during a search a few days back.

The NCB has also arrested an Australian architect Paul Bartel in a drug-related case. As per a report by mid-day, Bartel's name came up during the questioning of Agisilaos Demetriades, Gabriella's brother.