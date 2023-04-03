'I Forgave & Moved On': Priyanka Chopra On Being Cornered In Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra on her struggles in Bollywood.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Priyanka Chopra recently spoke about how she was cornered in Bollywood in a podcast. During a press conference in Mumbai on 3 April 2023 the Bajiroa Mastani actor clarified why she was comfortable talking about her struggles in Bollywood.
She said, “When I was on the podcast, I was asked about the journey of my life and I spoke about when I was young, when I was 10 or 15, 22, 30 or 40, whatever. I was talking about the truth of my journey. Now, I was confident enough to talk about that phase of my life. I think now where I am, I was okay enough to articulate what I felt. I think I had a very tumultuous relationship with what occurred but I forgave. I moved on long ago and then I made my peace with it. That’s why it was easy for me to talk about it in an open manner in a safe space.”
Take a look at the video here:
Earlier she had said in the podcast: “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, and I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break. So, when this music thing came, I was like ‘f*** it, I am going to America’.”
The actor is currently busy promoting her show Citadel which co-stars Richard Madden.
Besides the Russo brothers' series, Chopra will also be seen in Love Again, co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film will hit the theatres on 12 May.
