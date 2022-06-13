CID Actor Hrishikesh Pandey Robbed of Cash And Personal Belongings In Mumbai

He further went on to add, "Since I have played a CID Inspector, it became a joke how in the show people come to us with cases and we solve them. Even in real life people used to come to me with issues and I used to help solving them. And now I have been robbed! I am hoping that the police department will crack this case."

Hrishikesh was part of the hit show, CID. The show was set in Mumbai and was a police procedural television series that had gained a massive fan following airing over 1500 episodes. The story followed ACP Pradyuman and Inspector Abhijeet as they solved crimes together.