'Sex and the City' Star Chris Noth Accused of Sexual Assault, Denies Allegations

‘I Felt Violated’: Lily (Pseudonym)

Lily met Noth at a New York nightclub she worked at. Noth, then 60, took her number and asked her out on a date. Lily recalled that’s she was ‘truly star struck,’ adding, “He was hitting on me, for sure. I was flattered. I knew he was married, which is shameful of me to admit.”

They, then, went over to his apartment. Lily alleged, “He tried to make out with me. I cautiously entertained it. He’s older and looked older. He kept trying and trying and trying, and I should have said no more firmly and left.” She further alleged that he then assaulted her and she felt ‘totally violated.’

‘The Allegations Against Me Are Categorically False’: Chris Noth

Chris Noth has refuted the allegations against him and said that they’re ‘categorically false’. In a statement to Rolling Stone, Noth said, “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross.”

“The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women,” he stated.