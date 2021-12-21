Chris Noth Dropped From 'The Equalizer' Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Actor Chris Noth has been accused of sexual assault.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Chris Noth has been dropped from the CBS show The Equalizer amidst sexual assault allegations against him, as per a report by AP. Noth played a former CIA director in the show, and he will appear in at least one upcoming episode.
Universal Television and CBS released a joint statement on Monday that Noth would no longer be part of filming “effective immediately.”
As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, two women have accused Noth of sexual assault. Denying the allegations Noth told THR, "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross".
One woman who accused Noth has said that his reprisal of Mr Big in The Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That prompted her to speak about the actor.
Following the accusations, the show's actors Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis issued a joint statement on Monday on social media saying they are saddened by the allegations, but they stand by the women.
“We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know that it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it", the statement read.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)