Chris Noth Dropped From 'The Equalizer' Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, two women have accused Noth of sexual assault. Denying the allegations Noth told THR, "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross".

One woman who accused Noth has said that his reprisal of Mr Big in The Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That prompted her to speak about the actor.

Following the accusations, the show's actors Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis issued a joint statement on Monday on social media saying they are saddened by the allegations, but they stand by the women.