Kevin Spacey Asked to Pay $31 Million After Losing 'House of Cards' Case

Spacey and MRC have been engaged in a legal battle ever since the actor was dismissed from the show following allegations of misconduct on and off set.

In the plea, MRC reportedly states that in October 2020, an arbitrator found Spacey "repeatedly breaching his contractual obligations" while starring in House of Cards, and that his behaviour "rendered him (and his affiliated entities) liable" for the millions of dollars lost by MRC.

MRC also states that the company suspended Spacey in 2017, after several current and former members of the House of Cards production staff accused him of sexual harassment. "MRC had no knowledge whatsoever of any such conduct by Spacey with any cast or crew associated with the Show," the filing states.