Chris Hemsworth Hints at the End of ‘Thor’, Pens a Heartfelt Note for His Fans

Actor Chris Hemsworth, aka the 'God of Thunder' of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is all set for the release of his upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder, which will mark the beloved hero's fourth standalone appearance on the big screen. Hemsworth first made his debut in Kenneth Branagh's 2011 film, Thor. The character was loved so much by the audience, that the actor returned in its 2013 sequel, Thor: Dark World followed by Taika Waititi's 2017 blockbuster Thor: Ragnarok, which unveiled an entirely different side of the superhero.

Taking to his Instagram, Hemsworth shared an emotional video hinting at the end of Thor's journey, along with a heartfelt note for his fans, who constantly showered their love and support for the character, throughout his decade-long run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.