Sonu Sood’s Sister To Contest in 2022 Punjab Elections, Party To Be Revealed

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood's sister, Malvika Sood, will be contesting the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, the actor announced on Sunday, 14 November.
“Malvika is ready. Her commitment to serve people is unparalleled,” Sood was quoted as saying by The Indian Express at a press conference at his home in Punjab's Moga. Issues of healthcare and employment will be the top priority for his sister as she forays into politics, Sood told reporters.
“First it is important to support Malvika, she is connected to our roots in Moga. I will reveal my own plans later,” he said, IE reported.
The announcement comes two days after Sood reportedly met Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Channi on Friday, 12 November.
The actor also has associations with the Aam Aadmi Party, another frontrunner for the 2022 Punjab state elections along with the Congress.
He had, in August, been appointed as the brand ambassador of 'Desh ke Mentor' – Delhi government's mentorship programme for underprivileged, schoolgoing children.
"No politics was discussed," he had said after meeting Kejriwal in August.
