Chitrangda Singh Calls Out Airlines For Rude Behaviour of Air Hostesses

Chitrangda Singh calls out an airlines.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Chitrangda Singh took to Instagram on Tuesday to call out Go First (founded as Go Air) airlines for the 'rude' behaviour of their air hostesses. Chitrangda shared a video from inside the flight and said that she is disappointed.
“Flight 391 Goair to Delhi from Mumbai @g8.goair is the rudest the worst air hostesses ever!!! #rikusingh #jamie & #christopher #meenal all of them Please teach them some manners. Most high handed and arrogant attitude I have ever seen! Very disappointed with all of them. It reminded me of my worst experiences at #airindia", the actor wrote.
Chitrangda added that the behaviour was directed at the person sitting next to her. "The incident was not with me but the person sitting next to me who was being ill treated by the air hostesses despite him being utterly polite & patient it was just NOT done for the crew to show such arrogance! @gofirstairways".
This isn't the first time someone has complained about a Go First flight. Earlier this week, actor Arya Babbar shared a similar experience where he got into an argument with the pilot. Arya claimed that the pilot was offended by a joke he cracked with a friend.
Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Arya wrote, “Sensitive Pilot. @g8.goair @gofirstairways Go Air fines people if they laugh.”
