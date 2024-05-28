'Film Reviews Would Miss Out On Mentioning My Name': Chhaya Kadam

Chhaya Kadam spoke in an interview about her struggles of working in the industry.
(Photo:X)
Actor Chhaya Kadam, who is currently under the spotlight for her film All We Imagine as Light winning the Grand Prix at Cannes, in a recent interview, spoke about her struggle as an actor.
All We Imagine As Light made history as the first Indian film to win the Grand Prix Award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Additionally, her film Sister Midnight was showcased at the Directors' Fortnight.
She spoke about her excitement about the historic win to Hindustan Times:
She also expressed her delight when she was recognised for the work she has done. She said, "Earlier, my struggle was to get work; now it is for good work." She also said:
"People in Cannes also recognised me as Manju Mai (from Laapataa Ladies); they would say, 'hey Manju Mai, Chhaya Kadam'," she added.
Kadam began her acting career in 2006. She has worked in Marathi movies like Fandry (2013), Sairat (2016) and Nude (2018).
Her previous films, which have recently been released, Laapataa Ladies and Madgaon Express, have received much acclaim.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined