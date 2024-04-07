Gangu Ramsay of the Iconic Ramsay Brothers Passes Away at 83

Gangu Ramsay passed away after prolonged illness.
(Photo Courtesy: X/@FilmHistoryPic)
Legendary filmmaker and cinematographer Gangu Ramsay passed away in Mumbai on Sunday, 7 April, after prolonged illness. He was 83. According to reports, Gangu breathed his last at the city's Kokilaben Hospital.
Gangu was the second-eldest son of FU Ramsay. His family confirmed the news of his demise by sharing a statement that read, "With profound sadness, we announce the passing of one of the Ramsay Brothers, the legendary cinematographer, filmmaker, producer, and the second eldest son of FU Ramsay, Gangu Ramsay. He departed from us early this morning at 8 am, at the age of 83, after battling health issues for the past month."
"Today, we bid farewell to a visionary whose work will continue to inspire generations to come. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the statement further read.
Gangu contributed to over 50 iconic films under the Ramsay Brothers' banner, including Veerana, Samri, Bandh Darwaza, Do Gaz Zameen Ke Niche, and Purana Mandir. He also collaborated with Rishi Kapoor on Khoj and played a key role in Saif Ali Khan's debut film, Ashiq Awara. He has also worked with Akshay Kumar in the Khiladi franchise.
Gangu made a significant impact on the television industry with his groundbreaking Zee Horror Show, which entertained audiences for over eight years. His notable works on Zee TV include Saturday Suspense, Naagin, and Zimbo.
He also collaborated with renowned Kannada actors like Vishnuvardhan, transcending geographical boundaries. His legacy will continue to inspire future filmmakers.
