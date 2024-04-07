Gangu Ramsay of the Iconic Ramsay Brothers Passes Away at 83

"Today, we bid farewell to a visionary whose work will continue to inspire generations to come. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the statement further read.

Gangu contributed to over 50 iconic films under the Ramsay Brothers' banner, including Veerana, Samri, Bandh Darwaza, Do Gaz Zameen Ke Niche, and Purana Mandir. He also collaborated with Rishi Kapoor on Khoj and played a key role in Saif Ali Khan's debut film, Ashiq Awara. He has also worked with Akshay Kumar in the Khiladi franchise.

Gangu made a significant impact on the television industry with his groundbreaking Zee Horror Show, which entertained audiences for over eight years. His notable works on Zee TV include Saturday Suspense, Naagin, and Zimbo.

He also collaborated with renowned Kannada actors like Vishnuvardhan, transcending geographical boundaries. His legacy will continue to inspire future filmmakers.