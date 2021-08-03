'Chak De! India' Girls React to Indian Women's Hockey Team's Olympics Win

Chak De!India actors react to Indian Women's Hockey team's historic win at Tokyo Olympics.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
At the Tokyo Olympics the Indian women’s hockey team defeated Australia 1-0 in the quarterfinals on Monday to reach the semifinals for the first time. As the team scripted history, social media users began drawing comparisons between the Olympics match and the one shown in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De! India.
Now, the film's other actors, Shilpa Shukla, Sagarika Ghatge Khan, Shubhi Mehta Bajpai and Chitrashi Rawat, who essayed the roles of the hockey players from India, took to Instagram to react to the win.
Shilpa shared two photographs, one a still from the movie and the other of the players celebrating their win at the Olympics.
"Ya Man. almost 14 years back on 10 of August Chak de India was released. It was made with unimaginable love & no words can explain that . Not for fame but to bring back the lost glory. #womenshockeyteam We got this
Fingers crossed for semifinal’s", Shilpa wrote on Instagram.
Sagarika wrote alongside a couple of photos of the Indian women's hockey team, "The Indian women’s hockey team created history today by entering the olympics semi finals for the first time - congratulations to the whole team and more power to our women".
Shubhi shared a still from the film and a photo of the players at the Olympics. After congratulating the team for its 'glorious victory' the actor added, "#gratefulthankfulblessed for having been a part of #chakdeindia for being relevant to this success in a miniscule way. So #overwhelmed by the love pouring in for the fantastic players real and reel".
She also shared a GIF of Shah Rukh as coach Kabir Khan.
Chitrashi joined in to congratulate the team.
Vidya Malvade, who played the captain of the Indian hockey team in the film, spoke to News18 and expressed her excitement. Vidya told the publication, "I feel like it's Chak De 2.0. But what we did was scripted. This (the Olympics match) was the real deal. We are incredibly proud of the team and what they achieved". Vidya also recited a part of the 'Sattar minute' dialogue.
Earlier, Shah Rukh and the hockey team's coach Sjoerd Marijne had a fun exchange on Twitter.
Published: 03 Aug 2021,09:54 AM IST