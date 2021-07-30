Bigg Boss OTT: Mallika Sherawat Declines Offer; Sunil Grover Approached?

Mallika Sherawat and Sunil Grover
(Photo Courtesy: Altered by The Quint)
Bigg Boss OTT is set to premiere on 8 August on Voot. With the launch around the corner, news about the possible contestants has been surfacing.
According to a report in SpotboyE, actor Mallika Sherawat was approached to enter the Bigg Boss house. She was reportedly offered to stay as a contender for six weeks in exchange for certain special abilities. Sherawat was keen on participating in the show but not as a participant. As a result, she reportedly declined the offer.
This is reportedly the second time Sherawat was approached for the show. During Bigg Boss 13, she was supposed to enter the house as ‘Maalkin’. Her alleged demands for a whopping amount led to the offer being passed on to Ameesha Patel.
Moreover, word about Sunil Grover being approached for Bigg Boss 15 is making rounds as well.
“Sunil has been approached for the show, and the makers really want to feature him in Bigg Boss 15. However, there is no clarity as yet on whether Sunil will participate or not”, a source close to the development informs.
Bigg Boss OTT on Voot will be hosted by Karan Johar, while the subsequent transition to Colors TV will see Salman Khan as the host.
