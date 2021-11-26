Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty & Others Pay Tribute to 26/11 Mumbai Attack Victims

Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty and other celebrities pay tribute to those who lost their lives during the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ Twitter)
It has been 13 years since the 26/11 terror attacks that shook Mumbai, killing hundreds. Several celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, and Shilpa Shetty took to social media to pay tribute to all the lives lost in the attack.
“13 years later, we haven't forgotten the martyrs who saved lives by sacrificing their own in the 26/11 attacks...in their memory, let's vow to be better than terror,” Anil Kapoor wrote.
Akshay Kumar tweeted, “It’s been 13 years since the horrific #MumbaiTerrorAttack. Remembering all those who lost their lives and loved ones. My heartfelt tribute to all the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives safeguarding our city.”
Shilpa Shetty shared a picture of a candle vigil with the message ‘No more terror, just peace 26/11’ and wrote, “Never forgotten. Praying for the departed souls and all the lives that were changed, affected & altered. May their loved ones find peace, strength, and the ability to heal.”
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared a post saluting the martyrs of 26/11 and wrote, "Heartfelt tributes to all the innocent civilians whom we lost in the barbaric 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack & to all our real HEROES who sacrificed their lives."
Actor-politician Nagma wrote, “Today being the 26/11 we salute the martyr’s of the #MumbaiTerrorAttacks on the 13th anniversary they gave up their lives to protect lives of the citizens in mumbai and our brave-hearts fought the terrorist .We salute their valour.”
Ranvir Shorey wrote, “Never forgive. Never forget. #MumbaiTerrorAttack.”
During the 26/11 attacks, the terrorists had attacked the busy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Hotel Trident, Leopold Café, and the Cama Hospital among other locations.
Richa Chadha retweeted a tweet by cricketer Wasim Jaffer that read, “Remembering the exemplary courage and supreme sacrifice of our bravehearts today.”
Jaffer had shared the pictures of the security personnel who sacrificed their lives during the Mumbai terror attacks including IPS Hemant Karkare, Tukuram G Omble, and Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.
