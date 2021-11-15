Car Chase Might Have Led to Accident Killing Ex-Miss Kerala, Others: Report

Its been nearly two weeks since the car accident that killed three people in Kochi, including a former winner and a runner-up of Miss Kerala pageant. Now, as per a report by Asianet News, it has emerged that they might have been chased by an Audi car. Abdul Rahman, the driver of the car that crashed, told police from the hospital that the accident took place because of the chase. Rahman was seriously injured in the accident and is currently undergoing treatment.

The police have reportedly retrieved CCTV visuals that show an Audi car behind the one in which Ansi Kabeer and Anjana Shajan were travelling. Cops reportedly suspect that the cars were racing against each other that night.