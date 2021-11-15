Car Chase Might Have Led to Accident Killing Ex-Miss Kerala, Others: Report

Miss Kerala 2019 Ansi Kabeer (L) and first runner-up Anjana Shajan.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Its been nearly two weeks since the car accident that killed three people in Kochi, including a former winner and a runner-up of Miss Kerala pageant. Now, as per a report by Asianet News, it has emerged that they might have been chased by an Audi car. Abdul Rahman, the driver of the car that crashed, told police from the hospital that the accident took place because of the chase. Rahman was seriously injured in the accident and is currently undergoing treatment.
The police have reportedly retrieved CCTV visuals that show an Audi car behind the one in which Ansi Kabeer and Anjana Shajan were travelling. Cops reportedly suspect that the cars were racing against each other that night.
The report states that the visuals also show the Audi returning to the accident spot. A friend of Ansi and Anjana, Roy, is seen getting off the car. Roy was a part of the evening party in Fort Kochi attended by the victims. Ansi and Anjana were returning from the party with two other friends when the accident took place. While the women died on the spot on 1 November, the third person succumbed to his injuries a few days later.
Some reports also state that there was an unpleasant incident at the party. The youngsters reportedly left before things took an ugly turn. Abdul Rahman was reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol.
During an earlier interrogation, the driver reportedly said that the victims' car was going at a breakneck speed.
(With inputs from IANS)