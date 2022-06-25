'Can't Believe It's You': Fans React to Adnan Sami's Maldives Vacation Pics

Adnan Sami with his daughter, Medina.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Singer Adnan Sami, who is currently vacationing with his family in the Maldives, has been keeping his fans updated through his social media posts. However, netizens are truly surprised to see the singer's transformation over the years.
The 'Sun Zara' singer took to his Instagram and shared a selfie of himself amidst the stunning beauty of the Maldives islands, and wrote, "Just Chilling in @kudavillingiliresort…Another Paradise!"
As Adnan looked stunning in his black shades and t-shirt, several fans commented on the post appreciating his new look. Some fans wrote, "I can't believe my eyes..huge..changes," "People get older day by day. Adnan Sami gets younger day by day," "How can someone turn that hot?" While some fans called the singer an inspiration, and wrote, "Wow, chiseled jaw line and superb weight loss once again #insipiration."
In another picture with his wife, Roya and daughter, Medina, Adnan can be seen enjoying his lunch. Sharing a few lipsmacking photos of the food, the singer wrote," Lunch at the popular ’Mar-Umi’ restaurant. Incredible Peruvian & Japanese cuisine!! Just WOW!!"
The singer also shared a picture with his daughter, Medina where the two can be seen having a fun time in the pool. The caption read, "There’s absolutely no time to waste & so "“Let The FUN Begin”!!!!"
In another picture shared, Adnan, can be seen swimming in the middle of the pool, while lightening is flashing in the sky. Referring to one of his songs, he wrote, "Baarish Mein ‘LIFT KARADE’!!!
I’m Singing in the Rain & Swimming in the Rain!!
What a captured moment!!!"
Adnan who is currently 50, went through a massive weight loss transformation a few years after the release of his hit song 'Lift Karadey.' The singers journey, serve as an inspiration for many, today.
