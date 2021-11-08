Asha Bhosle Played an Important Role in My Career: Adnan Sami on Padma Shri Win

Singer Adnan Sami was conferred with a Padma Shri on 8 November.
(Photo Courtesy: IANS)
Adnan Sami was conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award on 8 November. He spoke to The Quint about his reaction after the win, and the singer he’d like to thank for his award. Sami also said that he missed his father, who passed away in 2009.
He continued, "When the National Anthem played, what an amazing band first of all, on the side note... I mean I was like, 'I love the drum roll, and look now I’m being a critic'. It was an incredible experience listening to the national anthem over there and walking up and receiving it was one of the most incredible moments of my life.”
Sami added that he missed his father and had he been alive, he would ‘shed tears of joy,’ “I missed my father. He passed away in 2009. I missed him particularly because he played such a huge role in moulding me as a person, as a musician, and if he were alive today, he would’ve shed tears of joy.”
Sami further said, “I’m feeling very spiritually elevated and missing him very much. It was a proud moment to be honoured by the Government of India. I wouldn’t have gotten this honour if not for the love I’ve received from the people of India. This is one of the most prestigious and incredible moments of my life and I’ll never be able to thank God enough for it.”
Talking about his post celebration plans, Adnan Sami said he plans to “party the – off. Be wild.” Adnan Sami said, “You know, we’re in Delhi and it’s one of my favourite places in the world because some of the most amazing things have happened to me in Delhi. I got my citizenship here. I got my Padma Shri here,” adding, “We’re celebrating with family and friends. (I’ll) keep pinching myself till it sinks in.”
Adnan Sami was the lead actor for the Pakistani film Sargam, which released in 1995, and Asha Bhosle was the playback singer marking the first time an Indian singer featured on an Pakistani album. Asha Bhosle and Adnan Sami then collaborated for a collection of songs named Kabhi To Nazar Milao in 2000.
In his career spanning decades, Adnan Sami has won the Nigar Award, the Graduate Award, and the Bolan Academy Award. He is also the youngest person to receive the Naushad Music Award for Excellence in Music.
