Asha Bhosle Played an Important Role in My Career: Adnan Sami on Padma Shri Win

He continued, "When the National Anthem played, what an amazing band first of all, on the side note... I mean I was like, 'I love the drum roll, and look now I’m being a critic'. It was an incredible experience listening to the national anthem over there and walking up and receiving it was one of the most incredible moments of my life.”

Sami added that he missed his father and had he been alive, he would ‘shed tears of joy,’ “I missed my father. He passed away in 2009. I missed him particularly because he played such a huge role in moulding me as a person, as a musician, and if he were alive today, he would’ve shed tears of joy.”

Sami further said, “I’m feeling very spiritually elevated and missing him very much. It was a proud moment to be honoured by the Government of India. I wouldn’t have gotten this honour if not for the love I’ve received from the people of India. This is one of the most prestigious and incredible moments of my life and I’ll never be able to thank God enough for it.”