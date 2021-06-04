Campaign Against Kartik Aaryan Seems Concerted: Anubhav Sinha

Anubhav Sinha reacts to reports about Kartik Aaryan losing out on projects.
Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has weighed in on reports about Kartik Aaryan being dropped from films. Anubhav said that the rumours seem like a campaign against the actor because producers don't often talk about dropping actors from projects.
"And by the way... when Producers drop Actors or vice versa they don't talk about it. It happens all the time. This campaign against Kartik Aaryan seems concerted to me and very bloody unfair. I respect his quiet", Anubhav tweeted.
Ever since Karan Johar's Dharma Productions decided to replace Kartik from Dostana 2, there have been reports claiming the actor lost out on Freddie, a production by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chilles Entertainment. Recently, there were more speculations that Kartik has been dropped from an Aanand L Rai project. Later, the filmmaker clarified that he never signed a film with Kartik Aaryan.
The actor hasn't issued a statement yet regarding these speculations.
