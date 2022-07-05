'Came Close To Marriage Thrice But God Saved Me': Sushmita Sen On Marriage

In this particular episode, Sushmita opened up about her marriage. She spoke about a the journey of becoming a mother and how it changes her life, "Once I became a mother and Renee happened, forget Alisah, when Renee happened, there was no man thereafter, who came into my life and didn’t know my priority was her. There was no two ways about it. So, it wasn’t like, ‘I love you baby and I’ll do anything for you’, because I wasn’t that age, one. And two, I wasn’t giving false hopes anywhere. This was it. My daughter is very, very important to me, till a certain age, because she needs me. Now, I don’t expect anybody to come and share the responsibility with me, but never try and ask me to step away from it."

She also went on to add, "Luckily, I’ve met some very interesting men in my life, and the only reason I didn’t get married is because they were a letdown. It had nothing to do with my kids. My kids were never in the equation, if anything, they’ve been very gracious. They have accepted people in my life with open arms, given everybody an equal measure of love and respect. It’s the most beautiful thing to watch. I came close to getting married thrice. All three times God saved me. I can’t tell you what disasters followed with their respective lives. God did protect me, but also because God protected these two kids, he can’t let me get into a messy affair.”