Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji on the Way Their Kids React to Their Films

Coming to the kissing scene in Hum Tum, Rani asked Saif, “Do you remember how scared we were to do the kissing shot?” Saif replied, “I remember how scared you were to do the kissing shot. So, I arrived on set, and you were being extra nice to me that day, and you were saying, ‘How are you? How was the drive? What’s happening?’”

Saif then claimed that Rani asked him to tell people he didn’t want to do the scene, adding, “I said, ‘I can’t say that! My boss has told me, so I have to do it.’” They both agreed that the scene was 'uncomfortable'.

Bunty Aur Babli 2, starring Saif, Rani, Sharwari Wagh, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is a sequel to the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli. The former film is directed by Varun V Sharma and is scheduled for released on 19 November.