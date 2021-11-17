Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji on the Way Their Kids React to Their Films

Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan star together in Bunty Aur Babli 2.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, who will be working together after close to a decade in the film Bunty Aur Babli 2, recalled the ‘uncomfortable’ kissing scene in their film Hum Tum. Yash Raj Films released a video of the duo in conversation wherein Saif Ali Khan called it the ‘worst kiss in the history of cinema.’
Rani and Saif also talked about how their kids, Adira Chopra and Taimur Ali Khan respectively, react to their films.
Rani Mukerji said that her daughter Adira has never seen her cry on screen, adding, “I tried to make her watch Bunty Aur Babli 2 but the minute the scene came where I was pretending to cry, she just started bawling. She likes to see me dance on screen and she likes to see when I am doing something funny.”
Saif interjected, “Yeah, I did that with my mother (Sharmila Tagore).” He further said, “Taimur is a bit like, picking up fake swords and chasing people after Tanhaji. I am just hoping for the best. I keep saying ‘This is the good guy’ and he says ‘I want to the bad guy’.”
Coming to the kissing scene in Hum Tum, Rani asked Saif, “Do you remember how scared we were to do the kissing shot?” Saif replied, “I remember how scared you were to do the kissing shot. So, I arrived on set, and you were being extra nice to me that day, and you were saying, ‘How are you? How was the drive? What’s happening?’”
Saif then claimed that Rani asked him to tell people he didn’t want to do the scene, adding, “I said, ‘I can’t say that! My boss has told me, so I have to do it.’” They both agreed that the scene was 'uncomfortable'.
Bunty Aur Babli 2, starring Saif, Rani, Sharwari Wagh, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is a sequel to the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli. The former film is directed by Varun V Sharma and is scheduled for released on 19 November.
