‘We’ve Lost Our Miracle Baby’: Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Announce Miscarriage

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Britney Spears said in an Instagram post that she has suffered a miscarriage. Britney and her partner Sam Asghari had announced their pregnancy in April. “It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent,” the couple wrote in a joint post.
The statement further read, “Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”
Under the post, Sam Asghari commented, “We will have a miracle soon,” and Paris Hilton wrote, “I’m so sorry for your loss sis. Always here for you. Sending you so much love. Love you lots B.” Designer Michael Costello commented, “Im so sorry Sam . Praying for God to be with you and Britney in this time . I pray for you both … we love you.”
On 11 April, Britney had announced on Instagram, “So I got a pregnancy test and uhhhhh well I am having a baby.”
In 2021, a Los Angeles judge ended the conservatorship Britney was under for over a decade. Spears had claimed that the conservatorship prevented her from getting an IUD removed even though she wanted to have more kids.
After Britney had announced the pregnancy, Sam Asghari wrote in an Instagram post that he has ‘always looked forward to’ fatherhood and it is ‘the most important job’ ever.
Britney has two sons Sean and Jayden with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.
