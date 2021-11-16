'I Think I've Waited Long Enough': Britney Spears Celebrates Her Freedom

Britney Spears got her ‘first glass of champagne’ to celebrate her ‘freedom’ after her conservatorship of nearly 14 years came to an end. In an Instagram post, Britney thanked her lawyer Mathew Rosengart and her fans for the same.

Britney Spears wrote, “What an amazing weekend … I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time!!! I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night!!!! I’m celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months!! I mean after 13 years … I think I’ve waited long ENOUGH!!”

The Toxic singer turns a year older on 2 December.