'I Think I've Waited Long Enough': Britney Spears Celebrates Her Freedom

Britney Spears' almost 14 year long conservatorship came to an end.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Britney Spears got her ‘first glass of champagne’ to celebrate her ‘freedom’ after her conservatorship of nearly 14 years came to an end. In an Instagram post, Britney thanked her lawyer Mathew Rosengart and her fans for the same.
Britney Spears wrote, “What an amazing weekend … I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time!!! I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night!!!! I’m celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months!! I mean after 13 years … I think I’ve waited long ENOUGH!!”
The Toxic singer turns a year older on 2 December.
She added, “I’m so happy my lawyer Mathew Rosengart came into my life when he did … he has truly turned my life around … I’m forever thankful for that!!!! What a sight-seeing so many people celebrating my victory …. I love my fans so much … so thank you!!!”
Britney also talked about how ‘excited’ she is about her lime green shirt with shoulder pads, and wrote, “Okay so I posted four times in one day in the same shirt…. I liked the way it made me feel and I never knew shoulder pads were extremely flattering!”
In the caption, Britney also mentioned that the only person she has seen wearing shoulder pads is Hailey Bieber, adding that she won brownie points with her kids since Hailey dressed as her for Halloween.
Judge Brenda Penny ruled that the conservatorship controlling Britney Spears’ person and estate is terminated, noting that it is “no longer required.” Spears’ conservatorship began in 2008 after a public breakdown but the singer, during court hearings, called the arrangement ‘abusive.’
While the hearings in the case are still pending, Britney Spears will now be able to exercise control over her own money and career, and also make her medical decisions. The next hearing is scheduled for 19 January.
Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart told reporters, “I'm so proud of (Britney Spears). I thank her for her courage and poise and power. I thank her for our relationship." Even Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari wrote in an Instagram post, “History was made today. Britney is Free!”
