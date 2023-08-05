'Breaking Bad' & 'Better Call Saul' Actor Mark Margolis Passes Away at 83

Mark Margolis, who played the wheelchair-bound cartel don Hector Salamanca in the hugely-popular TV shows Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, has passed away at the age of 83, his family said on Friday, 4 August.

A statement said that Margolis died on Thursday at a New York hospital following a short illness. He is survived by Jacqueline, his wife of 61 years, their son Morgan and their three grandsons.