'Breaking Bad' & 'Better Call Saul' Actor Mark Margolis Passes Away at 83

Breaking Bad actor Mark Margolis has passed away.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Mark Margolis, who played the wheelchair-bound cartel don Hector Salamanca in the hugely-popular TV shows Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, has passed away at the age of 83, his family said on Friday, 4 August.
A statement said that Margolis died on Thursday at a New York hospital following a short illness. He is survived by Jacqueline, his wife of 61 years, their son Morgan and their three grandsons.
Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston wrote on Instagram, "I am very saddened today to learn of a friend's passing. Mark Margolis was a really good actor and a lovely human being. Fun and engaging off the set, and (in the case of 'Breaking Bad' and 'Your Honor') intimidating and frightening on set."
Bob Odenkirk called Margolis a "powerful screen presence."
Apart from the two shows, Margolis also played supporting roles in films such as Scarface, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Black Swan.
In 2012, he was nominated for an Emmy for Breaking Bad.
