'Breaking Bad' Actor Mike Batayeh Passes Away at 52

Actor and comedian Mike Batayeh, best known for his role as the manager of Gus' laundry in Breaking Bad, has passed away at the age of 52. As per a Variety report, Mike's relatives informed that he died of a heart attack while sleeping in his Michigan home on 1 June.

His family said, "It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that my sisters and I announce the passing of our dear brother. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many."

A memorial ceremony will be held on June 16 at 2 p.m. at the Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home in Plymouth, Mich, as per Variety.