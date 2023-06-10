'Breaking Bad' Actor Mike Batayeh Passes Away at 52

Actor and comedian Mike Batayeh passes away at 52
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Actor and comedian Mike Batayeh, best known for his role as the manager of Gus' laundry in Breaking Bad, has passed away at the age of 52. As per a Variety report, Mike's relatives informed that he died of a heart attack while sleeping in his Michigan home on 1 June.
His family said, "It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that my sisters and I announce the passing of our dear brother. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many."
A memorial ceremony will be held on June 16 at 2 p.m. at the Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home in Plymouth, Mich, as per Variety.
Mike featured in three episodes of Breaking Bad as Dennis Markowski, the manager of the Lavanderia Brillante laundromat, which also served as a meth lab for Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.
Mike also appeared on shows such as t's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Sleeper Cell, The Bernie Mac Show, Boy Meets World, and Everybody Loves Raymond. He also performed in notable comedy clubs, including New York's Gotham and Los Angeles' Laugh Factory.
