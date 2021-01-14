Bollywood’s Paparazzi Responds to Virat, Anushka’s Privacy Request

So far in the celeb world, no photographer has seen such a request come their way in such an open manner, that too with sweets and gifts. The Quint spoke with some of Bollywood’s popular photographers about what their response to the request was.

Viral Bhayani says that he has briefed his team to not wait outside the hospital. "It doesn't make sense to click someone when they don't wish to be photographed. We got a historical picture of the two heading out for lunch a few days back and that was a huge achievement. If in the future they are at the airport, we will request them to pose and click if they agree. There might be times when we might ask them to pose with the face of the daughter not being seen".

Another photojournalist Manav Manglani clicked the first picture of Aaradhya with Aishwarya Rai when she was on her way to Chicago to meet Abhishek Bachchan, who was shooting for Dhoom 3. He too shares Bhayani's view and says they will refrain from clicking pictures of Virat and Anushka’s baby.