Bollywood Director Esmayeel Shroff Passes Away at 62

He had previously directed film like Ahista Ahista, Zid, Agar, God and Gun, Police Public, Majhdhaar, Dil Akhir Dil Hai, Bulundi, Nishchaiy, Suryaa and Jhuta Sach.

Govinda who debuted with his film spoke to ETimes and said, “I’m deeply saddened. My career started with his film. Uparwala unko jannat naseeb karaye (may God place his soul in heaven). May his soul rest in peace. Not only did he give me work, but he used to have faith in me, too. He was the first person in my life who said that Govinda understands cinema. He played a big role in making me Govinda from Govind.”

Govinda had made his debut with the film Love 86.