Veteran Actor Shiv Subrahmanyam Passes Away; Hansal Mehta, Ashoke Pandit Condole

Actor Shiv Subrahmanyam passes away.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Veteran actor and screenwriter Shiv Subrahmanyam has passed away. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared a note expressing his condolences. The note read, “With profound and heartfelt grief, we wish to inform you of the passing of one of the most dignified and noble souls to inhabit human form - our dearest Shiv Subrahmanyam. Incredibly talented, he was much loved and revered personally as well as professionally.”
The note further read, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Divya, her mum, dad, Rohan, Rinki, and family; Bhanu chitti and all of Shiv’s family; and his huge legion of friends and fans.”
It also informed that Subrahmanyam’s funeral procession will leave from Yamuna Nagar in Andheri West and the cremation will be held at the Mokshdham Hindu Shamshanbhoomi in Andheri, Mumbai.
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted, “Extremely shocked and pained to know about the tragic demise of our dear friend, a great actor and a brilliant human being Shiv Subramaniam. My heartfelt condolences to his wife Divya. May God give you enough energy to face this tragedy.”
“Terrible news. The sadness doesn’t end. A great guy, and incredible talent. Gone too soon. #RIP #respect,” actor Ranvir Shorey shared.
Shiv Subrahmanyam was last seen in Sanya Malhotra’s Meenakshi Sundareshwar and has acted in films like Teen Patti, Kaminey, Hichki, and 2 States. He has also been credited for the screenplay of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Parinda and Sudhir Mishra’s Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi.
