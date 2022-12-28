Bob Marley's Grandson Jo Mersa Marley Passes Away at 31

Jo Mersa Marley dies at 31.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Joseph "Jo Mersa" Marley, the son of Grammy Award-winning musician Stephen Marley and grandson of reggae legend Bob Marley, has died. He was 31. The singer's representative confirmed the news of his passing to Rolling Stone on 27 December.
The 'Burn It Down' singer is survived by his wife, daughter, and sister, Mystic Marley, who is also a musician.
According to South Florida radio station WZPP, Jo Mersa's death was first reported in a tweet by journalist Abka Fitz-Henley. As per the tweet, the singer was found unresponsive in a vehicle. The cause of his death was reported to be an asthma attack.
In continuation to the Rolling Stone report, Jo Mersa was born in Jamaica in 1991. Jo Mersa started writing music in middle school, and in 2010, he and his cousin Daniel Bambaata Marley released their debut song together, 'My Girl'. Jo Mersa released his debut EP, 'Comfortable', in 2014. 'Eternal', his second EP, was released last year.
