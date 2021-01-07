BMC Files Police Complaint Against Sonu Sood Over Juhu Building

According to a Times of India report, the BMC has alleged that Sood has converted Shakti Sagar, a residential building on Juhu's AB Nair Road, into a hotel without obtaining the necessary permissions. The actor has reportedly dismissed the BMC's claims, saying that he has permission from the municipal body and is only waiting on clearance from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.