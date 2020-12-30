Scripts Are Being Rewritten, a Film Got Reshot for Me: Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood has been making headlines for past few months for his humanitarian work. He helped migrants reach home during the COVID-19 lockdown by providing transport and food and has been saving lives by helping critically ill patients get treatment. Members of the film industry down south have been showing their love for him by rewriting his characters in films and altering scripts so that he may continue his philanthropic efforts. One of his films was even reshot on a 14-day schedule.

The actor has also launched a book titled I Am No Messiah that recounts his experience of helping people in need during the lockdown. Speaking to The Quint Sonu said he decided to write the book because his mother always said one should document important events in life which he has never been able to do. This time he managed to do so with the help of veteran writer and journalist Meena K Iyer who authored the book.