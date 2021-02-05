Blackbuck Poaching: HC Exempts Salman From Appearing in Person

The Rajasthan High Court on Friday, 5 February, has exempted actor Salman Khan from appearing in person before Jodhpur Court to furnish his bail bond in the blackbuck poaching case, as per a report by ANI.

Addl Advocate General was quoted by ANI as saying, "The high court has said that he can appear virtually to furnish a bail bond, but he'll have to appear physically when hearing begins."

The district court, while hearing Khan’s appeal against a five-year sentence in the blackbuck poaching case, had ordered him to appear on 6 February before the court in person.