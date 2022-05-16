Billboard Music Awards ‘22 Winners’ List: Olivia Rodrigo Leads, BTS Make History

The Billboard Music Awards 2022 were held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The K-pop group BTS made history as the most-awarded group in the history of the Billboard Music Awards after they won 3 trophies— Top Duo/Group, Top Selling Song (‘Butter’), and Top Song Sales Artist. This brings their total Billboard Awards to 12, defeating the earlier record of 11 for Destiny’s Child.

Olivia Rodrigo took home the most awards with seven trophies including those for Top New Artist, Top Female Artist and Top Hot 100 Artist, and Top Billboard 200 Album (‘SOUR’). Doja Cat won four awards including Top R&B Female Artist and Top R&B Album (‘Planet Her’). Here is the complete list: