Billboard Music Awards ‘22 Winners’ List: Olivia Rodrigo Leads, BTS Make History

Olivia Rodrigo wins 7 trophies at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 and BTS makes history.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The Billboard Music Awards 2022 were held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The K-pop group BTS made history as the most-awarded group in the history of the Billboard Music Awards after they won 3 trophies— Top Duo/Group, Top Selling Song (‘Butter’), and Top Song Sales Artist. This brings their total Billboard Awards to 12, defeating the earlier record of 11 for Destiny’s Child.
Olivia Rodrigo took home the most awards with seven trophies including those for Top New Artist, Top Female Artist and Top Hot 100 Artist, and Top Billboard 200 Album (‘SOUR’). Doja Cat won four awards including Top R&B Female Artist and Top R&B Album (‘Planet Her’). Here is the complete list:
Top Hot 100 Song: ‘Stay’ by The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
Top Streaming Song: ‘Stay’ by The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
Top Selling Song: ‘Butter’, BTS
Top Radio Song: ‘Levitating’, Dua Lipa
Top Collaboration: ‘Stay’ by The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
Top Billboard Global 200 Song: ‘Stay’ by The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song: ‘Stay’ by The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
Top Viral Song: ‘Kiss Me More’ by Doja Cat ft. SZA
Top R&B Song: ‘Leave the Door Open’ by Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Top Rap Song: ‘Industry Baby’ by Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow
Top Country Song: ‘Fancy Like’ by Walker Hayes
Top Rock Song: ‘Beggin’’ by Måneskin
Top Latin Song: ‘Telepatía’ by Kali Uchis
Top Dance/Electronic Song: ‘Cold Heart – PNAU Remix’ by Elton John & Dua Lipa
Top Christian Song: ‘Hurricane’ by Ye
Top Gospel Song: ‘Hurricane’ by Ye
Top Artist: Drake
Top New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Male Artist: Drake
Top Female Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Duo/Group: BTS
Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Streaming Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Song Sales Artist: BTS
Top Radio Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist: Ed Sheeran
Top Tour: No Filter Tour (The Rolling Stones)
Top R&B Artist: Doja Cat
Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat
Top R&B Tour: Bruno Mars at Park MGM (Bruno Mars)
Top Rap Artist: Drake
Top Rap Male Artist: Drake
Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Tour: The Millennium Tour 2021 ( Omarion & Bow Wow)
Top Country Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay
Top Country Tour: Gather Again Tour (Eric Church)
Top Rock Artist: Glass Animals
Top Rock Tour: No Filter Tour (The Rolling Stones)
Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Female Artist: Kali Uchis
Top Latin Duo/Group: Eslabon Armado
Top Latin Tour: Una Historia Cantada Tour (Los Bukis)
Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga
Top Christian Artist: Ye
Top Gospel Artist: Ye
Top Billboard 200 Album: ‘SOUR’, Olivia Rodrigo
Top Soundtrack: Encanto
Top R&B Album: ‘Planet Her’, Doja Cat
Top Rap Album: ‘Certified Lover Boy’, Drake
Top Country Album: ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’, Taylor Swift
Top Rock Album: ‘Scaled and Icy’, Twenty One Pilots
Top Latin Album: ‘KG0516’, Karol G
Top Dance/Electronic Album: ‘Fallen Embers’, Illenium
Top Christian Album: ‘Donda’, Ye
Top Gospel Album: ‘Donda’, Ye
