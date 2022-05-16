Billboard Music Awards ‘22 Winners’ List: Olivia Rodrigo Leads, BTS Make History

Olivia Rodrigo won 7 awards, the most for the night, and BTS has 12 trophies after winning three at the BBMAs 2022.
Olivia Rodrigo wins 7 trophies at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 and BTS makes history.

The Billboard Music Awards 2022 were held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The K-pop group BTS made history as the most-awarded group in the history of the Billboard Music Awards after they won 3 trophies— Top Duo/Group, Top Selling Song (‘Butter’), and Top Song Sales Artist. This brings their total Billboard Awards to 12, defeating the earlier record of 11 for Destiny’s Child.

Olivia Rodrigo took home the most awards with seven trophies including those for Top New Artist, Top Female Artist and Top Hot 100 Artist, and Top Billboard 200 Album (‘SOUR’). Doja Cat won four awards including Top R&B Female Artist and Top R&B Album (‘Planet Her’). Here is the complete list:

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song: ‘Stay’ by The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

Top Streaming Song: ‘Stay’ by The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

Top Selling Song: ‘Butter’, BTS

Top Radio Song: ‘Levitating’, Dua Lipa

Top Collaboration: ‘Stay’ by The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

Top Billboard Global 200 Song: ‘Stay’ by The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song: ‘Stay’ by The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

Top Viral Song: ‘Kiss Me More’ by Doja Cat ft. SZA

Top R&B Song: ‘Leave the Door Open’ by Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Top Rap Song: ‘Industry Baby’ by Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow

Top Country Song: ‘Fancy Like’ by Walker Hayes

Top Rock Song: ‘Beggin’’ by Måneskin

Top Latin Song: ‘Telepatía’ by Kali Uchis

Top Dance/Electronic Song: ‘Cold Heart – PNAU Remix’ by Elton John & Dua Lipa

Top Christian Song: ‘Hurricane’ by Ye

Top Gospel Song: ‘Hurricane’ by Ye

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist: Drake

Top New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Male Artist: Drake

Top Female Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Duo/Group: BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Song Sales Artist: BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist: Ed Sheeran

Top Tour: No Filter Tour (The Rolling Stones)

Top R&B Artist: Doja Cat

Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat

Top R&B Tour: Bruno Mars at Park MGM (Bruno Mars)

Top Rap Artist: Drake

Top Rap Male Artist: Drake

Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour: The Millennium Tour 2021 ( Omarion & Bow Wow)

Top Country Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay

Top Country Tour: Gather Again Tour (Eric Church)

Top Rock Artist: Glass Animals

Top Rock Tour: No Filter Tour (The Rolling Stones)

Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist: Kali Uchis

Top Latin Duo/Group: Eslabon Armado

Top Latin Tour: Una Historia Cantada Tour (Los Bukis)

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist: Ye

Top Gospel Artist: Ye

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album: ‘SOUR’, Olivia Rodrigo

Top Soundtrack: Encanto

Top R&B Album: ‘Planet Her’, Doja Cat

Top Rap Album: ‘Certified Lover Boy’, Drake

Top Country Album: ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’, Taylor Swift

Top Rock Album: ‘Scaled and Icy’, Twenty One Pilots

Top Latin Album: ‘KG0516’, Karol G

Top Dance/Electronic Album: ‘Fallen Embers’, Illenium

Top Christian Album: ‘Donda’, Ye

Top Gospel Album: ‘Donda’, Ye

