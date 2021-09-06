I Am Numb: Karan Johar Pays Tribute to Late Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss OTT

Karan Johar during the Bigg Boss OTT tribute to late Sidharth Shukla.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor, and Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday, aged 40. Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar paid a tribute to Sidharth during the show. A video montage of Sidharth Shukla played on the screen and Johar said, “Sidharth Shukla is such a face, such a name, who has become an important part of our lives.”
Karan Johar added that ‘Sidharth would want’ the show the go on, “Sid is a good son, a great friend, and an amazing guy to be around. His positive vibe and that smile won millions of hearts. His millions of fans are a proof that he was a popular and lovable person. You shall be missed Sidharth Shukla. We will miss you. You and I, we all need great strength to carry on the show. Even Sid would have want this that the show must go on.”
After Sidharth Shukla’s demise, Karan Johar had expressed his condolences on social media. He had posted a story with Sidharth’s picture and wrote, “I want to always remember your warm smile and your kind heart… Rip dearest Sidharth.”
Sidharth Shukla's fan pages shared excerpts from the tribute on social media.
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, one of his closest friends, had also entered the Bigg Boss house as guests in a recent episode. Sidharth is survived by his mother Rita Shukla and his sisters Neetu and Preeti. His family has organised a special prayer meet for the late actor on Monday.
Published: 06 Sep 2021,11:56 AM IST