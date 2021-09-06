I Am Numb: Karan Johar Pays Tribute to Late Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss OTT

Karan Johar added that ‘Sidharth would want’ the show the go on, “Sid is a good son, a great friend, and an amazing guy to be around. His positive vibe and that smile won millions of hearts. His millions of fans are a proof that he was a popular and lovable person. You shall be missed Sidharth Shukla. We will miss you. You and I, we all need great strength to carry on the show. Even Sid would have want this that the show must go on.”

After Sidharth Shukla’s demise, Karan Johar had expressed his condolences on social media. He had posted a story with Sidharth’s picture and wrote, “I want to always remember your warm smile and your kind heart… Rip dearest Sidharth.”

Sidharth Shukla's fan pages shared excerpts from the tribute on social media.