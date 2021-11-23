'Bigg Boss' Fame Arshi Khan Meets With Accident in Delhi, Hospitalised

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Arshi Khan, who was shooting in Delhi, met with a car accident, as per a report by The Times of India. Arshi was hospitalised. A source told ETimes TV, "Arshi was in the car when the accident took place near Malviya Nagar, Shivalik road in Delhi. The details are not known yet. The actor was hospitalised".

Arshi's family confirmed the news of the accident to the publication.