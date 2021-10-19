Yuvika Chaudhary Arrested For Using Casteist Slur; Granted Interim Bail

In May, Dalit rights activist Rajat Kalsan filed an FIR against Yuvika, alleging that the actor made some derogatory and objectionable remarks about the Scheduled Caste community in the video, a copy of which he handed over to the police.

Yuvika had uploaded a video on YouTube where she was seen talking about her appearance during a vlog. "Why do I always dress like a bh*ngi when I am shooting vlogs?", she had said.

Following this, there was a huge outrage on social media, and #ArrestYuvikaChaudhary started trending on Twitter. After the backlash, Yuvika had apologised for the remark, stating that she did not know the meaning of the word.