Bigg Boss 14: Here’s Why Shehzad Deol Might Have an Upper Hand

Reality show Ace of Space finalist Shehzad Deol has been there and done that on television before as far as reality shows go. Deol is now ready for the baap of all reality shows - Bigg Boss. Remember, Ace of Space has a very similar concept where contestants are kept captive in a room for days, so, does he does he have a upper hand? Let’s find out from the man himself.
Are you a Bigg Boss fan? Have you watched all the seasons of Bigg Boss?
Shehzad: I love the show though honestly I’ve seen the show in bits and pieces every season and am slightly aware but not completely as there was never a chance to follow it completely.
You have already done a reality show Ace of Space, which is very similar to Bigg Boss. Don’t you think you have an upper hand?
Shehzad: It’s definitely an advantage but I have a bigger disadvantage, the contestants that come inside Bigg Boss house are celebs, they already have a fan base, for me I don’t have that. I need to make that from scratch
Why did you say ‘yes’ to Bigg Boss?
Shehzad: For me, Bigg Boss is a pedestal in my career, a show which will give me an audience every single day for 3 months. I’m hoping to leave a mark which takes my career onto a path where I can continue entertaining my audience.
Do you think Bigg Boss can make your career?
Shehzad: Yes, of course. Being on India’s no 1 reality show and getting screen time daily for three months is a treat for anyone who aspires to be a part of this industry. While many actors struggle to have people know them by their real name and real self, I am getting the opportunity to have the audience know the real me in the initial days of my journey in this industry. What more could I ask for?
What are the 3 lessons you learnt from previous seasons of Bigg Boss?
Shehzad: Well, one, cameras are always on, so be careful of what you say. Two, being real works, so be yourself. Three, respect, don’t go below the line to win an argument or task as nothing wins more than being graceful and respectful in a competition.
Tell us a lesson that the lockdown has taught you that will help you in the Bigg Boss house
Shehzad: To be self-dependent and try to do our own work ourselves, which anyway is an important rule in the house.
What’s the one thing that you are very strict about?
Shehzad: I am not really okay with people touching my things and have been a little particular about it. I also am not okay with someone standing on top of my head, giving orders. Let’s see how this pans out.
