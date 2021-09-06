He Resides in Our Hearts: Sidharth Shukla’s Family Issues Statement

“A special Thank You to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day! Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Om Shanti -The Shukla Family,” the statement concluded.

Sidharth was 40 years old. The initial reports claim that he had a heart attack but the cause of death hasn’t been confirmed yet. Sidharth Shukla is known for his role on Balika Vadhu, and his stint on Bigg Boss 13. He went on to win the show.

Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar gave a tribute to Sidharth during an episode, and said, “He is a favourite member of the Bigg Boss family. Not only mine, but a friend of the uncountable people in the industry, left us suddenly. This is something we are still finding hard to believe it. I am numb, I can’t even breathe.”

He is survived by mother Rita Shukla and his two sisters, who have organised a prayer meet for him on Monday.