Bhojpuri Actor Amrita Pandey Found Dead In Bihar Home After Sharing Cryptic Post

Bhojpuri actor Amrita Pandey was found dead in her Bhagalpur apartment in Bihar, last week on 27 April. According to a report by NDTV, the police suspects that the 27-year-old actor died by suicide; however, the matter is currently under investigation.

In continuation of the report, the cops mentioned that Pandey had shared a cryptic WhatsApp status before her death. It read, "Do naav me savaar thi uski zindagi, humne apni naav duba ke uska safar aasaan kar diya" (Their life was sailing on two boats, we made their journey easier by sinking one).

The police have not recovered any suicide note from the actor's apartment. But the Pandey's family reported that the actor was suffering from depression as she was not getting work and was worried about her career. Pandey was also undergoing treatment for depression.