Bhojpuri Actor Amrita Pandey Found Dead In Bihar Home After Sharing Cryptic Post

Bhojpuri actor Amrita Pandey has passed away.
Bhojpuri actor Amrita Pandey was found dead in her Bhagalpur apartment in Bihar, last week on 27 April. According to a report by NDTV, the police suspects that the 27-year-old actor died by suicide; however, the matter is currently under investigation.
In continuation of the report, the cops mentioned that Pandey had shared a cryptic WhatsApp status before her death. It read, "Do naav me savaar thi uski zindagi, humne apni naav duba ke uska safar aasaan kar diya" (Their life was sailing on two boats, we made their journey easier by sinking one).
The police have not recovered any suicide note from the actor's apartment. But the Pandey's family reported that the actor was suffering from depression as she was not getting work and was worried about her career. Pandey was also undergoing treatment for depression.
As per the report, the actor lived with her husband Chandramani Jhangad in Mumbai. On 18 April, she went to Bhagalpur to attend her sister's wedding. Although Pandey's husband returned to Mumbai after the wedding, she chose to stay back.
City Superintendent Shri Raj also announced a high-level investigation into a case, forming a team, interrogating family members, and taking further action.
Pandey has acted in several Bhojpuri films and has worked alongside Bhojpur stars like Khesari Lal Yadav. The actor has also done several Hindi films and television serials. She was also seen in the web series Parishodh.
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)
