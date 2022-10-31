Bengali Actor Sonali Chakraborty Passes Away at 59

Sonali Chakraborty with her husband Shankar Chakraborty.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Popular Bengali actor Sonali Chakraborty passed away at a private hospital in Kolkata on Monday, 31 October due to prolonged illness. As per a report by PTI, the actor was only 59 and is survived by her actor-husband Shankar Chakraborty and their daughter. Sonali was reportedly suffering from severe liver complications and had been receiving care at the hospital for several months.
Sonali was well-known for her role in Bengali television show Gaatchora, co-starring Solanki Roy and Gaourab Chatterjee. She had also collaborated with her husband Shankar in several Bengali films, television shows and served as an anchor with him for numerous programs.
She also made appearances in movies like Bandhan (2004), Har Jeet (2002), and Dadar Kirti (1980), among others.
