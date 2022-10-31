Bengali Actor Sonali Chakraborty Passes Away at 59

Sonali was well-known for her role in Bengali television show Gaatchora, co-starring Solanki Roy and Gaourab Chatterjee. She had also collaborated with her husband Shankar in several Bengali films, television shows and served as an anchor with him for numerous programs.

She also made appearances in movies like Bandhan (2004), Har Jeet (2002), and Dadar Kirti (1980), among others.